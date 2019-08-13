First-Ever L.A. Street Festival to Premiere FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters September 20-21 in El Segundo

The first-ever L.A. Street Festival will send summer off in style with a free two-day block party in the heart of El Segundo, Calif. on September 20 and 21. The festival’s marquee event, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters, will make its Los Angeles debut giving fans an exclusive up-close experience with the fast-paced, street-style basketball showdown that has attracted millions of players worldwide. In addition, Hoop It Up, the largest grassroots 3x3 basketball tour in the U.S., will preview its 2020 tour with an open tournament. The event will also offer an open esports Super Smash Bros. tournament and will be complete with music, food trucks and activities for all ages.

“We are thrilled to bring the world’s best 3x3 basketball players to Los Angeles in partnership with FIBA,” said Patrick Soon-Shiong, Chairman and CEO of NantWorks and Executive Chairman of the Los Angeles Times. “With the addition of Hoop It Up, local streetball players will also be able to get into the game.”

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour event at L.A. Street Festival will give fans a chance to watch the world’s top teams before the sport makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo next summer. Teams that have already qualified to compete include Novi Sad and Liman (both from Serbia), ranked #1 and #2 in the world, respectively; Princeton (USA), ranked #1 nationally and 8th in the world; and Gagarin (Russia), ranked #1 at home and 6th in the world; with a total of 11 berths for the tournament.

Hoop It Up, owned by former NBA Most Valuable Player, All Star and World Champion Kevin Garnett, will run youth and adult open tournaments both days. Each team may have up to five players and will play a minimum of four games. Teams may register to play in the L.A. Street Festival 3x3 basketball tournament at HoopItUp.com.

Hip-hop artist and fan favorite Knowa Lazarus of the Filipino group Q-York will return to the FIBA 3x3 center court as the official emcee with music from DJ Mal-Ski. The on-court action will also include high-flying dunk contests and a three-point shootout. Family-friendly lawn games and a variety of food trucks, including CJ’s Wings, Mandoline Grill, Main Squeeze, Oaxaca on Wheels and Pinch of Flavor, will also be on hand.

L.A. Street Festival, sponsored and hosted by the Los Angeles Times media group, will be held on Douglas Street at Imperial Highway in El Segundo, accessible by public transportation and close to major freeways. Admission is free and advance registration is recommended. For the most up-to-date information on the event schedule, participating athletes, Hoop It Up and Super Smash Bros. tournament registration and more, visit lastreetfestival.com and follow LAstreetfest on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook (#LAstreetfest).