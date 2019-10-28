Los Angeles Times ‘Coast to Coast’ Tasting Event Brings LA and NYC Chefs Together for One Night in New York

The Los Angeles Times is bringing a little bit of the West Coast east for a one-night-only tasting event. The Times Food staff has invited chefs from LA and NYC to serve up some of their favorite dishes and promote bicoastal culinary appreciation. Andrea Chang (Deputy Editor), Jenn Harris (Senior Writer), Lucas Kwan Peterson (Columnist and Video Producer) and Genevieve Ko (Cooking Editor) will host the event, “Coast to Coast,” at Union Park on Nov. 13.
Representing LA:
- Howlin’ Ray’s: Johnny Zone
- Mariscos Jalisco: Raul Ortega
- Porridge + Puffs: Minh Pham
- Sqirl: Jessica Koslow
- “Dappled” author and former Fiona chef: Nicole Rucker
Representing NYC:
- Gotham Bar & Grill: Victoria Blamey
- Jeju Noodle Bar: Douglas Kim and Jane Peang
- Russ & Daughters: Josh Russ Tupper and Niki Russ Federman
- Superiority Burger: Brooks Headley
- west~bourne: Camilla Marcus
Two culinary capitals, united for a great time. Plus music from NYC’s DJ Center. All in one place, steps from Union Square Park.
L.A. Times Coast to Coast presented by City National Bank
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 | 7 to 10 p.m.
Union Park | 5-7 East 17th Street | New York, NY
Tickets on sale now | $95 includes unlimited tastings and pours