Los Angeles Times ‘Coast to Coast’ Tasting Event Brings LA and NYC Chefs Together for One Night in New York

The Los Angeles Times is bringing a little bit of the West Coast east for a one-night-only tasting event. The Times Food staff has invited chefs from LA and NYC to serve up some of their favorite dishes and promote bicoastal culinary appreciation. Andrea Chang (Deputy Editor), Jenn Harris (Senior Writer), Lucas Kwan Peterson (Columnist and Video Producer) and Genevieve Ko (Cooking Editor) will host the event, “Coast to Coast,” at Union Park on Nov. 13.

Representing LA:



Howlin’ Ray’s: Johnny Zone

Mariscos Jalisco: Raul Ortega

Porridge + Puffs: Minh Pham

Sqirl: Jessica Koslow

“Dappled” author and former Fiona chef: Nicole Rucker

Representing NYC:



Gotham Bar & Grill: Victoria Blamey

Jeju Noodle Bar: Douglas Kim and Jane Peang

Russ & Daughters: Josh Russ Tupper and Niki Russ Federman

Superiority Burger: Brooks Headley

west~bourne: Camilla Marcus

Two culinary capitals, united for a great time. Plus music from NYC’s DJ Center. All in one place, steps from Union Square Park.

L.A. Times Coast to Coast presented by City National Bank

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 | 7 to 10 p.m.

Union Park | 5-7 East 17th Street | New York, NY

Tickets on sale now | $95 includes unlimited tastings and pours