L.A. Times launches improved push alert experience on mobile app

Dear Readers,

This morning, we launched an improved push alert experience on our app, including a couple of new segment options.

Among the additions:

A Local segment for the best of our Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of Los Angeles and the greater Southern California area. Subscribers can expect updates about wildfires and earthquakes, plus investigations and more.

An Opinion segment for commentary and endorsements from The Times’ Editorial Board, plus the work of columnists Steve Lopez, Patt Morrison, Bill Plaschke and others.

Editors’ Picks, which replaces Top Stories, for a richer, more robust delivery of our enterprise, investigations, analysis and signature journalism.

You can opt in to receive these and other alerts in your app settings. On an Apple device, click on the menu in the top left, then the gear icon, then “Alerts” and choose the segments you want. On an Android device, click on the gear icon in the upper right, then scroll to “Push Notifications” and select all the segments you want.

Other changes:

A more active Sports alerts offering, with Lakers and Dodgers scores, news and analysis, plus Sports news and features from around Southern California.

Subscribers to Entertainment alerts can expect the best of The Times’ reporting and writing on film, TV, music, the arts, culture and more. Celebrity Gossip will no longer be supported as a standalone channel.

We hope you will visit us more often, stay with us longer and keep enjoying the great journalism of the Los Angeles Times.