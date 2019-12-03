Amy King joins the Los Angeles Times as assistant managing editor for Features

Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine, Managing Editor Scott Kraft and Senior Deputy Managing Editor Kimi Yoshino made the following announcement:

We are thrilled to announce that Amy King will join us next month as an assistant managing editor, overseeing the Travel, Image and Saturday sections as well as Features design.

King is an innovative editor and leader, with a track record of building successful teams and growing audience across many platforms. As the founder, editor and creative director for the Lily, a publication from the Washington Post focused on millennial women, she co-directed a short documentary that will air nationally on PBS in December, won a Webby for best email newsletter, oversaw the production of two murals in Washington, D.C., and launched the Lily’s channel on Snapchat Discover. She also served as the design director for the Emerging News Products team at the Post and was part of the launch team for the Washington Post Select app, the Post’s channel on Snapchat Discover and By the Way, a new travel destination for the Post. King started at the Post in 2013 as an art director for the Arts & Style section.

King starts at The Times on Jan. 13.

Advertisement

We’d also like to thank Kelli Sullivan, who has kept Design running for the past several months. Sullivan will be promoted to director of news design, a new position.