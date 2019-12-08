Mitchell Landsberg is named a senior editor for enterprise

Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Managing Editor Scott Kraft made the following announcement:

We are pleased to announce that Mitchell Landsberg, who has led the Foreign/National staff with distinction, will become a senior editor for enterprise, helping guide ambitious journalism across the newsroom.

In his new position, Mitchell will join the Column One group of editors, reporting to Scott. He also will work closely with our Top Stories editors, Mary Ann Meek and Ashley Dunn, and Investigative Editor Jack Leonard. Mitchell’s deep experience at The Times, which has included reporting and editing roles in Metro and Foreign/National, makes him ideally suited to strengthen our editing capability across departments. Along with his new responsibilities, Mitchell will continue to coordinate immigration coverage, working with immigration reporters and their editors in Washington, National, Foreign and Metro.

Mitchell will take up his new duties in January, and Deputy Managing Editor Sewell Chan will oversee Foreign/National until we identify a new leader for the department.

Mitchell, who joined the Foreign/National desk as an editor in 2012, previously covered religion, education and national politics. He was one of four reporters who uncovered deadly abuses at the inner-city hospital King/Drew Medical Center — work that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2005. And he was the lead writer on a 70-plus-member team that won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of California wildfires. Before joining the Times, Mitchell spent 19 years at the Associated Press, where he was a national writer and, later, a foreign correspondent in Moscow. He got his start with the AP in the Reno bureau and previously worked at the Ukiah Daily Journal and the Beverly Hills Independent.