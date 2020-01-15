KPCC and Los Angeles Times to Co-Host Debate with Candidates for L.A. County District Attorney

KPCC and the Los Angeles Times will co-host a debate with incumbent Jackie Lacey and her challengers for the office of L.A. County District Attorney, former San Francisco D.A. George Gascon and former public defender Rachel Rossi, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, the two news organizations have announced.

The debate will be held at the Aratani Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event comes five days before the county starts sending out vote-by-mail ballots for the March 3 primary.

“The race for Los Angeles County District Attorney will decide who runs the largest prosecutor’s office in the U.S.,” said Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine. “Voters in L.A. County will have a tremendous amount of influence through this election, as whomever runs the D.A.’s office will influence justice policies for low-level offenders, people who are homeless, those with mental health issues, police misconduct and more.”

“This race is getting national attention,” said Southern California Public Radio/KPCC Chief Content Officer Kristen Muller. “Reformers have been elected as D.A.s in a number of cities across the country, as serious questions are being raised about the traditional tough-on-crime approach. L.A. County is the latest – and largest – battleground.”

The community is invited to hear directly from the candidates as KPCC senior politics reporter Libby Denkmann and L.A. Times editorial writer Robert Greene co-moderate the discussion. Admission to the event is free and advance RSVP is required. Members of the public are also invited to submit questions in advance to help shape the conversation.

In addition to being broadcast live on 89.3 KPCC and scpr.org, the debate will be available through a video livestream. For additional information, go to latimes.com/DAdebates.

Event details:

KPCC and L.A. Times Present: L.A. District Attorney Candidates Debate

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 | 7 to 8:30 p.m.



Aratani Theatre | 244 San Pedro St. | Los Angeles, CA 90012

Admission is free | RSVP to reserve a seat.