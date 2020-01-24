B.J. Terhune is named a deputy editor for Metro

Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Deputy Managing Editors Shani Hilton and Shelby Grad made the following announcement.

We are pleased to announce that B.J. Terhune has been appointed a new deputy editor in Metro. In this role, B.J. will have broad oversight of all breaking news and daily coverage across the department, running the L.A. Now morning team as well as overseeing night and weekend operations. Terhune will also serve as the department’s main liaison with the social media team and news desk, working to enhance our digital reporting both on planned events and the unexpected news that we already swarm.

This appointment is part of a larger effort in Metro to beef up our breaking news capabilities, which has led to major success in converting more readers into paying subscribers over the past year. Terhune will work closely with City Editor Hector Becerra and Deputy Metro Editor Steve Clow on scheduling and other management tasks.

Terhune has served as the morning editor in Metro, marshaling huge stories, including the Saugus school shooting, July earthquakes, fall fires and the Conception dive boat disaster. Before that, she was a copy editor on the morning desk at The Times. She also has worked as a manager and editor at the Orange County Register, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Orlando Sentinel. A University of Florida alumna, she is a graduate of Poynter’s 2019 Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media.