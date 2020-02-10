Chris Stone and Mike Hiserman to Lead Los Angeles Times Sports Department

The Los Angeles Times has named Chris Stone its Executive Sports Editor. Stone joins The Times from Sports Illustrated where he worked for 27 years, including four as Editor-in-Chief, before leaving SI last October.

The Times also named Mike Hiserman Sports Editor. He had been serving as Deputy Sports Editor.

“Chris brings a passion for storytelling and a record of successful innovation to The Times,” Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine said in announcing the appointment. “Building on our history of great sports writing, Chris will lead our launch of new digital, social, and video products and experiences across multiple platforms,” he said. “I am confident Chris and Mike will provide superb leadership to our great staff of sports writers, editors and photographers.”

“It’s an honor to be joining The Times – a journalism and media lodestar – at the start of a decade when Los Angeles is poised to become America’s premier sports city,” Stone said. “I’m joining a team that gives voice and witness to the city it covers like no other staff. Already home to some of the greatest teams in sports, Los Angeles will host the Super Bowl, the World Cup, and the Olympics in the next eight years.”

Since acquiring The Times in 2018, Executive Chairman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, has encouraged its staff to expand coverage to include esports, fantasy leagues, legalized gambling, podcasts, club sports, and sports-focused events. “Chris Stone’s track record and his vision make him the ideal editor to lead our expansion,” Soon-Shiong said.

Stone joined Sports Illustrated in 1992 after graduating from Tufts University and the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism.

Hiserman joined The Times in 1981 after serving as Golden State College’s Sports Information Director, working as a sports writer at the Long Beach Press Telegram, and attending Cypress College. As Deputy Sports Editor, he worked under Angel Rodriguez, who recently became The Times’s News Editor.