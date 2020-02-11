Justin Ray joins Times audience engagement team

Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine and Managing Editor Scott Kraft have made the following announcement:

We are pleased to announce Justin Ray is joining the Los Angeles Times audience engagement team as an editor embedded in the entertainment and arts section.

Justin was most recently the Columbia Journalism Review’s digital media editor. He has also worked as an online editor and producer at NBC in New York and Chicago, and he has written for Refinery 29, Billboard and Complex magazine.

Justin will report to Samantha Melbourneweaver, and he will work alongside Christina Schoellkopf.

Justin earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism and English in 2011 from Loyola University of Chicago, and he received a master’s degree in journalism from New York University in 2012.

Please join us in welcoming Justin to The Times.