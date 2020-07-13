L.A. Times Earns Three Honors in ACES Headline Contest

Several Los Angeles Times editors were honored in the ACES: The Society for Editing 2019 Headline Contest. Multiplatform Editor Steve Eames won first place in the individual category for national news organizations, Multiplatform Lead Wendy Fawthrop earned an honorable mention in the individual category and The Times copy desk staff won second place in the national news organization category.

ACES highlighted Eames’ headline “Companies scramble to replace the egg.”

Fawthrop’s sample headlines included, “After 10 years, the blush is on this rose” and “Huntington’s new bloom created by a man who saw past the thorns.”

The headlines by The Times copy desk staff included, “Bloomberg’s writing checks but is drawing a blank here” and “If Californians know the new candidate at all, it’s for his bank account.”

The full list of winners can be found at https://aceseditors.org/awards/headline-contest.