L.A. Times Honored With 7 Sigma Delta Chi Awards

The Los Angeles Times has won seven Sigma Delta Chi awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. The competition recognizes all forms of journalism in categories including print, television, radio, graphics, magazines, research, newsletters and online.

Among the honorees is Columnist Steve Lopez, who won for general column writing; and The Times Staff, which was honored for online deadline reporting for the Labor Day coverage of the tragic boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast.

In addition, Mexico City-based Correspondent Kate Linthicum was honored for foreign correspondence; Data Journalist Casey Miller won for data visualization; Reporter Susanne Rust, Photographer Carolyn Cole and Columbia Journalism Fellow Ali Raj were honored for non-deadline reporting; Staff Writer Paige St. John, in partnership with Wondery, received the John C. Ensslin Award for Podcast Excellence; and Photographer Wally Skalij was recognized for sports photography.

Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine said in an announcement to the newsroom that the awards represent “an extraordinary accomplishment in a year when no other news organization won more than two awards.

Advertisement

“Congratulations as well to the staffers who were part of these award-winning entries,” he said. “This is yet another reminder of the vital work you continue to do.”

Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.

Foreign Correspondence

Mexico’s homicide crisis

Kate Linthicum

View online: Link 1 • Link 2 • Link 3 • Link 4 • Link 5

General Column Writing (Daily Circulation 100,001+)

The homelessness crisis in L.A.

Steve Lopez

View online: Link 1 • Link 2 • Link 3 • Link 4 • Link 5

Advertisement

Data Visualization

California wildfires map

Casey Miller

Online Deadline Reporting (Affiliated)

Death off the Santa Barbara coast

Staff, Los Angeles Times

View online: Link 1 • Link 2 • Link 3 • Link 4 • Link 5 • Link 6

Non-Deadline Reporting (Affiliated)

American fallout: The Marshall Islands

Susanne Rust, Carolyn Cole and Ali Raj

View online: Link 1 • Link 2 • Link 3 • Link 4 • Link 5

John C. Ensslin Award for Podcast Excellence

Man in the Window

Paige St. John in partnership with Wondery

Visit website

Advertisement