Los Angeles Times Kicks Off Summer Internship Program Virtually

The Los Angeles Times newsroom will welcome 26 interns for its summer 2020 program. This year’s contingent was selected from nearly 1,000 applicants from across the country and abroad, according to Director of News Development, Tracy Boucher.

The roster includes a number of fellowship recipients. This year The Times expanded its partnerships, adding: City University of New York’s Newmark School of Journalism; Duke University; Yale University’s John E. Linck and Alanne Headland Linck Fellowship; and the inaugural Notre Dame Journalism, Ethics, and Democracy Institute, founded by former New York Times Internship Director Richard Jones.

The Times is once again hosting interns from Stanford University; University of Notre Dame; University of Missouri; the University of Nevada, Reno; the Dow Jones News Fund; and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) mass media fellowship.

The group also includes six USC students who will be working on “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California.” This collaboration is funded by USC and a grant from the Pulitzer Center’s Coronavirus News Collaboration Challenge, and will be led in the newsroom by Mitchell Landsberg, Steve Marble and Millie Quan and at USC by Alan Mittelstaedt.

While stay-at-home orders are in effect the interns will all be working remotely.

The full list of 2020 interns: