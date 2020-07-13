Los Angeles Times series ‘Season Interrupted’ spotlights high school athletes

The Los Angeles Times has launched a new video series, “Season Interrupted,” highlighting high school athletes whose seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series features Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer hosting three- to four-minute video chats with top athletes from Southern California.

“The hope is to give prep athletes a chance to reveal some of their emotions and challenges ... and show their resiliency,” said Sondheimer.

So far, Sondheimer has talked to a baseball center fielder in Studio City; a cross country runner from Newbury Park; a softball pitcher in Norco; and a basketball player from Palisades. The young athletes share their disappointments, fall plans (as of now) and how they are filling their days.

“Season Interrupted” is an ongoing series, with new interviews posted daily.