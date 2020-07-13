Society for News Design Honors L.A. Times With 75 Awards

The Los Angeles Times received 75 awards in The Society for News Design’s Best in Design Contest for work completed in 2019.

The judges reviewed nearly 4,000 entries from general circulation newspapers and magazines from around the world. The Times received Awards of Excellence across all visual desks, including News and Features Design, Photography and Graphics.

“The awards truly reflect extraordinary work by our visual journalists,” said Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine in a newsroom announcement.

Among the top accolades for The Times: Photographer Marcus Yam won a silver medal for his photo of protesters in Hong Kong, and Data and Graphics Journalist Kyle Kim and the graphics team won a silver medal for the double truck graphic of Hollywood support for the 2020 candidates.

The full list of award winners can be found at www.snd.org.