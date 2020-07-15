Los Angeles Times Partners with Andy Bernstein on New Season of ‘Legends of Sport’ Podcast

The Los Angeles Times has partnered with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame photographer Andy Bernstein to co-produce the new season of the “Legends of Sport” podcast. Hosted by Bernstein, the weekly podcast celebrates legendary athletes, teams, moments and personalities in sports. Notable past guests have included Magic Johnson, Tony Hawk, Hope Solo, David Stern, Pau Gasol and the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant.

The show’s third season, “Restarting the Clock,” focuses on the NBA and its bubble experiment in Orlando, Fla. Over 16 weeks, the podcast will feature interviews with players, coaches and sports reporters about this historic NBA season and what it takes to begin again. Bernstein will also take the podcast on the road later this summer as he travels to Orlando to shoot the postseason.

The season’s first episode premiered on July 7 and features a conversation with Times Lakers beat writer Tania Ganguli and Clippers beat writer Andrew Greif about the upcoming Lakers-Clippers re-opener. New episodes will release weekly everywhere podcasts are available and through the L.A. Times mobile app. Listen and subscribe to the series here.

In addition, L.A. Times Studios is expanding its audio network with a distribution partnership for “California City,” a new investigative podcast from LAist Studios.

Hosted by Emily Guerin, a senior reporter at KPCC and LAist, the podcast explores real estate schemes in the Mojave Desert that have largely taken advantage of immigrants seeking their own American Dream. The limited series will untangle a web of money, power and deception started 60 years ago by an immigrant with a dream of his own.

“California City” is produced by Arwen Champion-Nicks and distributed by L.A. Times Studios in collaboration with LAist Studios. The first episode is available now with new episodes dropping every Monday. Listen and subscribe here.