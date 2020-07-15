Society for Features Journalism Honors L.A. Times With Nine Awards
The Society for Features Journalism recognized a wide range of work from the Los Angeles Times in its recent competition, including a multimedia package about the Golden State Killer, a feature on the Black jockeys who helped create the Kentucky Derby and a tongue-in-cheek review of The Cheesecake Factory.
The 2020 Excellence in Features awards honor the craft of writing and innovation in lifestyle, arts and entertainment journalism. In all, The Times took home nine honors in the contest, including four firsts, one second and four thirds.
The Times received the first place award for “best section” which recognized the newspaper’s overall features coverage. “Readers of the L.A. Times get a ‘wow’ with every section from this paper’s features department, so it appears,” noted the contest judges. “From the Oscars to a new food section to the 50 songs that best represent LA. Oh, and there’s even a special section all about sneakers – an ode to fashion, footwear and basketball.”
Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.
Best section
First place: Los Angeles Times
Sports feature
Third place: Kurtis Lee
In a neglected cemetery lie Black jockeys who helped create the Kentucky Derby
Food criticism
First place: Lucas Kwan Peterson
Review: The Cheesecake Factory is the restaurant America wants, deserves
Integrated storytelling
First place: Paige St. John, Andrea Roberson, Jessica Perez
Man in the Window
Diversity in digital features
First place: Jaweed Kaleem
Sikh drivers are transforming U.S. trucking. Take a ride along the Punjabi American highway
General commentary portfolio
Second place: Robin Abcarian
Feature series or project
Second place: Paige St. John
Man in the Window
Third place: Thomas Curwen
After 9 years on L.A.’s streets, Big Mama needed a home. But it wasn’t that easy
Arts & entertainment commentary portfolio
Third place: Justin Chang