Society for Features Journalism Honors L.A. Times With Nine Awards

The Society for Features Journalism recognized a wide range of work from the Los Angeles Times in its recent competition, including a multimedia package about the Golden State Killer, a feature on the Black jockeys who helped create the Kentucky Derby and a tongue-in-cheek review of The Cheesecake Factory.

The 2020 Excellence in Features awards honor the craft of writing and innovation in lifestyle, arts and entertainment journalism. In all, The Times took home nine honors in the contest, including four firsts, one second and four thirds.

The Times received the first place award for “best section” which recognized the newspaper’s overall features coverage. “Readers of the L.A. Times get a ‘wow’ with every section from this paper’s features department, so it appears,” noted the contest judges. “From the Oscars to a new food section to the 50 songs that best represent LA. Oh, and there’s even a special section all about sneakers – an ode to fashion, footwear and basketball.”

Below is a list of The Times’ honorees by category.

Best section

First place: Los Angeles Times

Sports feature

Third place: Kurtis Lee

In a neglected cemetery lie Black jockeys who helped create the Kentucky Derby

Food criticism

First place: Lucas Kwan Peterson

Review: The Cheesecake Factory is the restaurant America wants, deserves

Integrated storytelling

First place: Paige St. John, Andrea Roberson, Jessica Perez

Man in the Window

Diversity in digital features

First place: Jaweed Kaleem

Sikh drivers are transforming U.S. trucking. Take a ride along the Punjabi American highway

General commentary portfolio

Second place: Robin Abcarian

Feature series or project

Second place: Paige St. John

Man in the Window

Third place: Thomas Curwen

After 9 years on L.A.’s streets, Big Mama needed a home. But it wasn’t that easy

