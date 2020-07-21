‘L.A. Times Today’ Wins Emmy for Best Informational Series
“L.A. Times Today” received its first Emmy Award on Saturday. The news magazine show produced by the Los Angeles Times and Spectrum News 1 was recognized during the Television Academy’s 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards in a virtual ceremony.
The show received the Emmy in the “Informational Series (more than 50% studio)” category. Host Lisa McRee gave a video acceptance speech on behalf of the team that produces and makes the daily program. “L.A. Times Today” received four additional nominations, with 11 current or former Times journalists named on entries.
“To have been honored by the Television Academy with five nominations and a win in our first season is a testament to the success of the unique collaboration between the L.A. Times and Spectrum News 1,” said Times Director of Programming Leslie Lindsey.
Below is a breakdown of the winning entry:
“Informational Series (more than 50% studio)” category: one episode that includes three segments
Executive Producer: Bill Cipolla
Senior Supervising Producer: Lisa Wilson
“Roma, Texas”
- Reporting by Molly Hennessy-Fiske
- Photography by Robert Gauthier
- Segment Producer Roger Martinez
- Editors Alejandro Tamayo & Lara Hochuli
“CTE”
- Reporting by Nathan Fenno
- Video by Mark Potts
- Producer Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein
- Segment Producer Dennis Ackerman
- Edited by Adam VanDeKerchove
“The Confetti Project”
- Reporting by Jessica Gelt
- Segment Producers Kelly Ann Martin & Jennie O’Hagan
- Video and edit by Alejandro Tamayo