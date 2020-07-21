‘L.A. Times Today’ Wins Emmy for Best Informational Series

“L.A. Times Today” received its first Emmy Award on Saturday. The news magazine show produced by the Los Angeles Times and Spectrum News 1 was recognized during the Television Academy’s 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards in a virtual ceremony.

The show received the Emmy in the “Informational Series (more than 50% studio)” category. Host Lisa McRee gave a video acceptance speech on behalf of the team that produces and makes the daily program. “L.A. Times Today” received four additional nominations, with 11 current or former Times journalists named on entries.

“To have been honored by the Television Academy with five nominations and a win in our first season is a testament to the success of the unique collaboration between the L.A. Times and Spectrum News 1,” said Times Director of Programming Leslie Lindsey.

Below is a breakdown of the winning entry:

“Informational Series (more than 50% studio)” category: one episode that includes three segments

Executive Producer: Bill Cipolla

Senior Supervising Producer: Lisa Wilson

“Roma, Texas”



Reporting by Molly Hennessy-Fiske

Photography by Robert Gauthier

Segment Producer Roger Martinez

Editors Alejandro Tamayo & Lara Hochuli

“CTE”



Reporting by Nathan Fenno

Video by Mark Potts

Producer Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein

Segment Producer Dennis Ackerman

Edited by Adam VanDeKerchove

“The Confetti Project”

