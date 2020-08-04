Los Angeles Times Dinner Series Pairs City’s Best Chefs with Virtual Supper Club

The Los Angeles Times today announced a new series of dinners that will bring curated menus and online gatherings to Angelenos hungry for a unique at-home experience. The Times Dinner Series, hosted by its acclaimed Food staff, will feature two types of events that combine specially-created takeout meals with a rotating virtual supper club: chef collaboration meals and celebrity dinner parties.

The collaboration meals will each include three-course takeout menus created by chefs from two Los Angeles-area restaurants, plus a virtual dining experience. The celebrity dinner parties will offer a three-course menu developed by a local chef, and an online get-together with special guests.

A pair of The Times’ 101 Best Restaurants of 2019, Kato (#1) and Nightshade (#52), will kick off the series with a collaboration dinner on Saturday, Sept. 5. Chefs Jon Yao of Kato and Mei Lin of Nightshade will design a dinner that brings the Taiwanese and Chinese influences of their respective restaurants together for a one-time-only takeout meal. A member of The Times Food staff will host the dinner guests and chefs, via video chat, for a lively discussion to accompany the meal.

The series event lineup, including additional participating chefs and restaurants, will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for each dinner event are $175 per person and include a three-course meal. Dinners will be available for pick up on the day of the scheduled event. Ticketholders will receive instructions for any preparation required at home and for joining the virtual supper club to dine together, via email the week of the event.

The Times Dinner Series is presented by City National Bank and Project Angel Food is the series’ charity partner. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit latimes.com/dinnerseries. Connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @latimesevents (#latdinnerseries).