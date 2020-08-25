Ian Blair joins the Los Angeles Times as deputy editor for features

Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine, Managing Editor Kimi Yoshino and Assistant Managing Editor for Features Amy King made the following announcement.

We are thrilled to announce that Ian Blair has joined the Los Angeles Times as the deputy editor for features. In his new role, Blair will oversee Saturday, travel and fashion content.

Previously, he was the deputy managing editor of Bleacher Report’s B/R Mag, its longform, premium storytelling platform. During his time at Bleacher Report, he edited high-impact features on a range of topics and led some of the company’s most ambitious projects including Larger Than Life, a multimedia magazine issue that featured a multicity art installation, and the B/R Power 50, a virtual monument to the most influential people in sports culture. Before Bleacher Report, Blair was an editor and producer at the New Yorker. Prior to that, he was an assistant editor at Salon. He has written for several publications, including the New Yorker, the Nation, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, HyperAllergic, Guernica, Ebony, Salon.com and Gawker.

Before his journalism career, Blair worked on public policy at the California State Assembly. There, he focused on a multitude of issues, chief among them criminal justice reform.

Blair has a master’s degree in cultural reporting and criticism from New York University and a bachelor’s in business administration and finance from Cal State Sacramento.