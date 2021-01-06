L.A. Times Food Introduces ‘What We’re Into’ Video Series

Los Angeles Times Food recently launched a new video series, “What We’re Into,” to share the team’s favorite dishes found in and around L.A.

Every other week, “What We’re Into” will feature a standout dish and other culinary gems from a local restaurant, food stand or truck — one that a member of the Food team can’t get enough of. Through the series, viewers are introduced to chefs and restaurants whose ability to host guests has been limited by the pandemic and given suggestions for onsite dining, when possible, or takeout with an enthusiastic recommendation for a not-to-be-missed dish from The Times’ experts.

The first episode features num pang from Gamboge in Lincoln Heights. The Cambodian street food sandwich immediately won over Senior Writer Jenn Harris. “The first time I tried it, I immediately went back to order another,” she said. “It was the kind of dish that’s so good, you feel the need to tell everyone around you. That’s the premise of the show: Here is this thing I love. I think you’ll love it too.”

Watch “What We’re Into” and other video series from L.A. Times Food: https://www.youtube.com/LATimesFood.