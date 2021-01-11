“Vice President Kamala Harris,” a Los Angeles Times Special Edition Magazine, is on Newsstands Now

The Los Angeles Times has published a commemorative magazine, “Vice President Kamala Harris,” in advance of the inauguration of the first American woman ever to hold the office.

Harris has made a meteoric ascent in American politics – from Bay Area prosecutor to vice president-elect – and The Times has covered her every step of the way. Published as a Los Angeles Times special edition, the 80-page magazine is a collection of The Times’ reporting on and photography of Harris throughout her career. Delving into her Indian heritage, formative years at Howard University, hotly-debated work in criminal justice and political maturation as California Attorney General, U.S. Senator, presidential candidate and, finally, incoming vice president, the magazine is a volume of two decades’ worth of reporting to mark the historic moment.

