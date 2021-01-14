David Carrillo Peñaloza joins the Los Angeles Times News Desk as a multiplatform editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor John Canalis and acting News Desk Editor Lora Victorio.

We are pleased to announce that David Carrillo Peñaloza has joined the News Desk as a multiplatform editor. In his new role, Carrillo Peñaloza will help coordinate breaking news and special projects and edit the homepage. He’ll also focus on helping to bring consistency and clarity to our digital report on the weekends.

Carrillo Peñaloza has worked for Times Community News in Orange County since 2006. He served as a sports reporter, sports editor and city editor during his time. Last year, he helped launch the Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper and TimesOC newsletter, the latter of which he wrote twice a week.

A Cal State Northridge graduate, Carrillo Peñaloza was born and raised in Los Angeles. As a kid, he learned to read because of the newspaper. At breakfast, it was his job to translate The Times to his parents, who were unable to read in English.

Carrillo Peñaloza’s work has appeared in The Times, the Chicago Tribune, the New York Times and the Washington Post.