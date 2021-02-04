“Tommy Lasorda: A Baseball Life, A Dodger’s Heart,” a Los Angeles Times Special Edition Magazine, Available Now

The Los Angeles Times has published a commemorative special edition magazine, “Tommy Lasorda: A Baseball Life, A Dodger’s Heart,” honoring the late Dodgers legend.

Celebrating Lasorda’s lasting impact in sports history, the magazine documents his remarkable career with the Dodgers organization, from his start as a minor league pitcher in 1949 through his passing in January of this year.

The 80-page issue spans more than two decades’ worth of The Times’ reporting on and photography of the Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, including bylines from J.A. Adande, Mike DiGiovanna, Bill Dwyre, Helene Elliott, Jack Harris, Dylan Hernández, Sam McManis, Houston Mitchell, Ross Newhan, Bill Plaschke and Maria Torres and photography by Larry Bessel, Gina Ferazzi, Robert Gauthier, Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Con Keyes, Paul Morse, George Rose and Wally Skalij.

The magazine was edited by Christian Stone, John Cherwa and Steve Henson. Calvin Hom was the photo editor.

Produced in collaboration with Meredith Premium Publishing, the special edition magazine is now available to purchase on newsstands and in The Times online store for $14.99.