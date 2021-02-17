Laura Wides-Muñoz named deputy editor of The Times’ Washington Bureau

Sent on behalf of Kimbriell Kelly, Washington bureau chief:

Dear Colleagues,

I’m excited to announce that Laura Wides-Muñoz, currently the executive editor for news practices at ABC News in Washington, D.C., will be joining The Times next month as the deputy editor of the Washington bureau.

Wides-Muñoz has played a major role in ABC’s most ambitious work, overseeing news practices for the network’s recent investigation into allegations of racial inequities in NFL concussion payouts, as well as its coverage of the Mueller investigation, the impeachment of President Trump and the contentious 2020 election.

Prior to joining ABC, Wides-Muñoz was the vice president of special projects and editorial strategy at Fusion Network in Miami, a start-up focused on millennials, where she served as a senior story editor for the documentary “Death by Delivery,” on the disparities in maternal mortality; “Debt Trap,” a deep dive into the student loan business; and “Wasteland,” an award-winning feature on Oklahoma’s environmental crisis.

Prior to joining the editing ranks, Wides-Muñoz was a pioneering reporter in Los Angeles and Miami, where she established the Associated Press’ first national beat on the growing Latino communities in the U.S., and later launched the wire service’s first national network of immigration reporters.

In addition to her management experience and expertise in national politics and policy, Wides-Muñoz has spent a considerable amount of time in both Washington and Los Angeles. She grew up on Capitol Hill, and she and her family currently reside in D.C. She began her domestic reporting career working at the Los Angeles Times. Laura documented how former braceros (field workers) sought lost wages and wrote about California’s near-shore oil drilling, while also covering cops and courts. Prior to her first stint with The Times, Wides-Muñoz spent three years in Guatemala reporting on the end of the nation’s civil war.

Wides-Muñoz later worked as an environmental and diversity reporter in the AP’s Los Angeles office covering the western water wars, environmental justice and the creation of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its pilot program to track down “fugitive immigrants.” She also covered the 2004 presidential campaigns and interviewed such current California and national political leaders as Eric Garcetti, Xavier Becerra and Alejandro Mayorkas.

In 2018, she published “The Making of a Dream,” which follows the nation’s immigrant youth movement and the origins of the Dream Act. The book was a semifinalist for the PEN/John Kenneth Galbraith Award for Nonfiction.

A Gwen Ifill Mentor for the International Women’s Media Foundation, Wides-Muñoz majored in environmental studies at Brown University and was a 2013 Nieman fellow at Harvard University. She is fluent in Spanish and holds a black belt in hapkido.

