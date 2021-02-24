Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini joins the L.A. Times design team as an art director

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Creative Director Amy King and Deputy Design Director Allison Hong.

We are pleased to announce that Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini has joined the design team as an art director. She will help create visuals and layouts for print and digital in main news and California, as well as Business, Op-Ed and Sports.

Prior to joining The Times, Amini was a designer at Gannett’s Phoenix Design Studio. In her 10 years there, she designed for dozens of publications from around the country including the Asbury Park Press, the Desert Sun and the Tennessean. Amini was a member of the studio’s diversity team, assisting designers and editors in navigating language and content.

Amini attended the University of Arizona in Tucson and in 2011 was the sole designer in the New York Times Student Journalism Institute’s spring selection.

She hails from Phoenix. Born and raised in the Grand Canyon State, she “enjoys” the unbearable summers but is an avid traveler. In the post-pandemic world, she hopes to get back to traveling and jamming out at concerts; she’ll be working remotely until then but is eager to see what L.A. has to offer.