With 20 wins, Times sets new mark at Best of Digital Design awards

The following announcement was sent by Creative Director Amy King and Data and Graphics Editor Ben Welsh:

The Los Angeles Times has received 20 awards in the annual Best of Digital Design contest, the highest tally in our history and enough to rank among the top organizations in the world.

The honors are given out by the Society for News Design , a professional group for visual journalists. Each year, the association convenes a jury to recognize excellence in graphics, social media and product design.

At last week’s competition, work from 2020 submitted by our Design Desk and our Data and Graphics Department scored four bronze medals and 16 awards of excellence.

The medals were awarded for the bold look of our toxic fumes investigation , the *・°・.☆ sparkle of our Internet guide , the humanization of a local mask survey and the 3-D illustration commissioned for a story about the magic of kissing . The other citations include an award of excellence to Art Director Jamie Sholberg for her portfolio of work, which included the 2020 gift guide .

These results reflect the impressive effort made by dozens of members of our newsroom, spanning all departments. They are also another sign that our increased focus on digital storytelling is earning attention.

Our Design Desk is a team of art directors, designers and illustrators who create compelling presentations online and in print. Over the past year, they’ve worked hard to increase their contributions to our digital work while maintaining a high standard in our print edition. Digitally, they direct and create illustrations for stories on latimes.com and design our newsletters and social accounts. The team is currently hiring a deputy design director for digital enterprise .

Our Data and Graphics Department is a team of reporters, editors and computer programmers who inform and engage readers by creating visual stories, data-driven applications and digital designs. Its work has attracted millions of readers, sparked government reforms and helped win some of our industry’s highest awards. It is now looking to hire a deputy editor and a data and graphics journalist .

Here is the complete list of winners: