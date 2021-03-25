Raul Roa named photo editor for Times Community News

The following announcement was sent on behalf of John Canalis, assistant managing editor.

It gives me great pleasure to announce that Raul Roa, a 26-year veteran of Southern California journalism, has been named photo editor for Times Community News.

Roa has been with TCN for 11 years. A graduate of Citrus College in Glendora, Roa worked for the San Gabriel Valley Newspaper Group (San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Pasadena Star-News, Whittier Daily News) for five years before joining TCN. His portfolio includes coverage of food, sports, wildfires and mudslides, and Roa can shoot pretty much anything moving or still, but those of us who know him truly appreciate his passion for nature photography, particularly birdlife, flora and marine mammals.

Roa, who will report to me, replaces Roger Wilson, who is now with the San Diego Union-Tribune. Please congratulate Roa on this well-deserved promotion and, while you’re at it, treat yourself to his online portfolio: https://raulroa.com/.