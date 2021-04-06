Prep Rally, L.A. Times’ high school sports newsletter, launches just in time for spring season

The Los Angeles Times has launched Prep Rally, a twice-weekly newsletter hosted by award-winning high school sports columnist Eric Sondheimer.

“This is a chance for people who love to follow high school sports to keep informed about what is happening from Orange County to the Antelope Valley, from San Fernando Valley to the San Gabriel Valley, from Ventura County to Riverside County,” said Sondheimer. “It’s about highlighting athletes and coaches, discussing trends in sports and looking at recruiting and identifying players before they become household names.”

Sondheimer has been covering high school sports in Southern California for more than 40 years, and has been with The Times since 1997. He’s chronicled the high school careers of athletes including LaMelo Ball, Reggie Miller, Cheryl Miller, John Elway, Giancarlo Stanton, Jordin Canada, Bret Saberhagen, Evan Mobley and Don MacLean before they went on to become collegiate and professional stars.

In an introduction to the newsletter, Times Executive Sports Editor Chris Stone said that Sondheimer will help “make sense of what promises to be a gloriously chaotic spring” following a year-long interruption of in-person education and school sports, due to the pandemic.

The newsletter covers football, basketball, baseball and the various sports that are popular on campuses throughout the Southland. On Monday mornings, Prep Rally will feature hot teams, cold lists and answers to readers’ questions. Saturday mornings, the newsletter will include the latest football matchups and results, rounding out the most thorough high school sports coverage in the state.

For more information and to sign up for Prep Rally, visit the welcome page or peruse the full lineup of L.A. Times’ free email newsletters at latimes.com/newsletters.