ACES Headline Contest Recognizes L.A. Times Copy Editors

The Los Angeles Times has won three awards in the ACES: The Society for Editing 2020 National Headline Contest. The competition aims to reward exceptional headline writing in all types of media, from newspapers to social networks.

Multiplatform Editor Marc Olson won second place and Multiplatform Editor Dave Bowman took third place in the individual category for national news organization. In addition, The Times copy desk staff earned third place in the national news organization category.

Olson’s entry included the headline, “Selling Ice Cream No Piece of Cake.” While Bowman’s sample headline included “Graze Anatomy, Herd Mentality.”

The headlines by The Times copy desk staff included “Life in Slow-Mow.”

To view the full list of winners, visit https://aceseditors.org.