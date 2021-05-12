L.A. Times Podcast ‘Asian Enough’ Premieres Second Season

“Asian Enough,” the L.A. Times podcast about what it means to be Asian American — the joys, the complications and everything in between — has launched its second season. Hosted by Times Staff Writers Jen Yamato, Johana Bhuiyan, Tracy Brown and Suhauna Hussain, the weekly podcast features interviews with special guests from the worlds of culture, politics, entertainment and activism, exploring and expanding the ways in which being Asian American is defined.

In the new season’s first episode, award-winning actress Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) talks with hosts Yamato and Brown about speaking out against anti-Asian hate, dismantling internalized systems of racism and moving on from her role in “Grey’s Anatomy.”

(James White)

Upcoming guests this season will include actress Lucy Liu, novelist Min Jin Lee, rapper Ruby Ibarra, sociologist Anthony Ocampo and drag performer Jujubee.

Previous episodes include conversations with Vice President Kamala Harris, actor John Cho and director Lulu Wang. Since its debut last March, the podcast was recognized for Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling in the 2020 Online Journalism Awards and was recently nominated for an Ambie Award in the Interview Podcast category.

Listen to new episodes every Tuesday through August, everywhere podcasts are available, and follow “Asian Enough” on Instagram for updates.