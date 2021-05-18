Los Angeles Times Racks Up 91 Honors in Society for News Design Best of Print Design Competition

The Los Angeles Times recently scored 91 honors, including one gold medal and five silver medals, in the Society for News Design (SND) Best of Print News Design competition. In addition to the medals, The Times’ design team scored 85 Awards of Excellence across a range of categories, from front page to single illustration.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Society for News Design for our print work in 2020,” said Times Creative Director Amy King. “The Times editorial design team won 91 print SND awards – the third most of any publication in the competition. This was during a year that we focused more on digital design than we ever have in the past. We grew and developed new skills and maintained our excellence in print design.”

Among the top awards: The Saturday cover featuring the headline “Will we ever kiss again?” received both a gold medal for best illustration and a silver medal for best cover. In lauding the page, the competition’s judges noted, “This page strikes a beautiful balance of dark and light. It’s hard to look at anything else with a mask these days, but this makes us excited.”

The Times took home five silver medals, including cover story/spread (sports) for “Game Changers”; single illustration (news) for “Year in Review”; single illustration (features) for “When You Gotta Go”; and staff portfolio, art direction.

Advertisement

In addition, five members of the design team — Jamie Sholberg, Martina Ibáñez-Baldor, Allison Hong, Steven Banks and Kelli Sullivan — received individual Awards of Excellence for their portfolios.

King noted that The Times was recognized across many categories, including art direction, illustration, page design, section redesign, photo editing and special section design.

The full list of award winners can be found at snd.org.