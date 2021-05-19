California Journalism Awards Recognize L.A. Times, Times Community News

The Los Angeles Times and Times Community News have been honored with 123 awards in the recent California News Publishers Association California Journalism Awards competition. Among the honors, The Times was named General Excellence winner in the large dailies division print contest and took second place for General Excellence in the digital contest.

“Stunning photography, beautifully designed pages and ads and smartly written and edited stories made the L.A. Times the first place pick for General Excellence,” noted the judges for the print competition.

In all, The Times took home 116 awards, including 31 first place honors, in a range of digital and print categories. Times Photographer Robert Gauthier won first place for wildfire photo. The judges noted, “This image captures not just the fire but also the human impact and the terror it evokes by showing us the children beholding it.”

The Daily Pilot received seven awards in the print contest, including a third place honor in the feature category for Reporter Sara Cardine’s piece, Goat herd helps clear up a hillside headache at OC fairgrounds amphitheater. “This was such a fun read about a very unusual situation,” one of the judges noted. “I especially enjoyed the little turns of phrases the writer used, like ‘stubborn surfaces’ and ‘presenting a predicament.’ The photos helped this entry stand out.”

The complete list of award winners can be found at cnpa.com.