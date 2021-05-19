L.A. Times ‘Best of the Southland’ Readers’ Poll Voting Has Begun

The Los Angeles Times’ advertising and brand publishing departments have teamed up to launch a new program that will celebrate readers’ favorite businesses in Southern California. The Best of the Southland readers’ poll will recognize top picks for businesses across 65 different categories in five regional zones.

“It’s no secret that the past year has been difficult for the business community of Southern California, so Best of the Southland gives our audience a way to say thanks and in turn creates a forum for businesses to show just how valuable their customers are to them,” said Research Manager Frank Wofford, who is helping to spearhead the program.

The new initiative launched in March, when readers were invited to nominate their favorite businesses in categories ranging from family-friendly attractions to fried chicken restaurants in five regions: Orange County, San Fernando Valley/Ventura, San Gabriel Valley/Inland Empire, South Bay/South Los Angeles/Southeast Los Angeles/Long Beach and Westside/Downtown/East Los Angeles.

More than 5,000 businesses were nominated and are now competing in the regional voting phase, which kicked off on May 17 and will run until June 21. During this time, readers will vote to determine the regional winners and regional popular choices, based on total votes.

The businesses awarded a regional “Best of” designation will then compete in a final voting phase between Sept. 6 and Oct. 10 to determine the overall Best of the Southland business across each category. Winners will be announced in a sponsored content section on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Winners and popular businesses from both the regional and final rounds of voting will receive a custom window decal and the ability to use the Best of the Southland logo in all advertising and marketing materials for one year.

Vote for the Best of the Southland now until June 21.