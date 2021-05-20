L.A. Times Sports Releases Video Series on Kobe Bryant
This month, in commemoration of Kobe Bryant’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Los Angeles Times sports desk released a video series of conversations with those who knew the late Lakers legend best. Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last year, was enshrined in the Hall of Fame on May 15.
“We wanted to capture what made Kobe great — not just as a basketball player but as a husband, father and in his post-NBA career,” said Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Times senior director of video for features and sports, who produced the series.
The series features interviews with former Lakers player and general manager Jerry West; former Laker Pau Gasol; former Lakers player and coach Byron Scott; and NBA photographer and host of the “Legends of Sport” podcast Andrew Bernstein.
The Times also published a 12-page special section covering Bryant’s induction into the Hall of Fame, which is available for purchase in the L.A. Times online store.
View the videos and read the complete coverage of Bryant’s Hall of Fame induction.