‘The Trials of Frank Carson,’ A New True Crime Podcast from the L.A. Times, Available to Download Now

The Los Angeles Times today launched “The Trials of Frank Carson,” the latest true crime podcast from Christopher Goffard, the Times reporter and host behind the hit podcasts “Dirty John” and “Detective Trapp.”

The eight-episode series will explore power, politics and the law in California’s Central Valley, following Frank Carson, Stanislaus County’s most controversial defense attorney. Carson was a wizard with juries and a courtroom brawler with an unapologetically caustic style. He racked up legal wins for decades. He was the terror of police and prosecutors, often accusing them personally of corruption.

Frank Carson spent his career accusing police of corruption. Then they charged him with murder.



The first two episodes of “The Trials of Frank Carson,” drop today. Follow and listen now: https://t.co/U6TpsP9RXW pic.twitter.com/KOOOTDcJXL — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 25, 2021

When a small-time thief disappeared, police — some of them Carson’s longtime adversaries — launched a massive investigation into a spectral underworld of street hustlers, junkies and snitches. Carson was charged with murder, accused of masterminding a conspiracy. It would be one of the longest criminal trials in California history, with the flinty veteran of so many courtroom wars on trial for his life.

Advertisement

Follow the podcast and listen to the first two episodes on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere podcasts are available.

Listeners can subscribe to The Times now to access exclusive bonus episodes, featuring interviews with experts who will weigh in on the case and extra tape that sheds light on important parts of the story. Existing Times subscribers can listen to the bonus episodes here.