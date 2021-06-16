Philip Gray named deputy Op-Ed editor at The Times

This announcement was sent on behalf of Editorial Page Editor Sewell Chan and Op-Ed Editor Terry Tang:

We’re very happy to announce that Philip Gray will be joining the Opinion department as a deputy Op-Ed editor.

Gray was most recently at Bloomberg and the New York Times as an opinion and news editor. As an editor of columnists and op-ed writers, he has experience and expertise on a wide range of topics, including politics, economics, national security, science and law. Prior to those jobs, he was an editor at the Washington Post and the Wichita (Kansas) Eagle.

Gray is from Kansas and is a proud Wichita State Shocker. He also has a master’s degree from Union Theological Seminary, where he studied queer, feminist and early Christian critiques of the family. His thesis traced how the Reformation changed the social standing of unmarried adults in early modern Europe.

Advertisement

Gray’s husband is a psychiatric care provider, and they have a daughter who will enter fifth grade soon — after a surreal 16 months at home with her dads and dogs. He arduously grows vegetables and citrus fruits in a shady courtyard in Manhattan, so he’s already imagining how the Southern California sunshine could supercharge his plants.

He starts June 28.