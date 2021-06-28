L.A. Times Owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and Executive Editor Kevin Merida Join CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’

On Sunday, Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and newly appointed executive editor Kevin Merida joined CNN’s “Reliable Sources” to discuss the expansion of the publication’s digital footprint in an effort to “redefine the modern American newspaper.”

In their first joint interview since Merida was announced as the new editor, the duo spoke with host Brian Stelter in a wide-ranging conversation, discussing ideas for attracting a wider audience and Soon-Shiong’s continued commitment to the publication.

The interview is available to view on cnn.com/shows/reliable-sources.