Jon Healey is named senior editor for utility journalism

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Editorial Pages Editor Sewell Chan and Utility Journalism Editor Matthew Ballinger.

We are pleased to announce that Jon Healey, one of our most versatile, energetic and thoughtful editors, is returning to the newsroom after a distinguished run in Opinion. He will be a senior editor for the utility journalism team, reporting to Matthew Ballinger.

Healey joined the Los Angeles Times in 2000 as a Business reporter and moved to the editorial board in 2005. He has been deputy editorial page editor since 2015, a tenure distinguished by his superhuman work ethic, fluent knowledge of policy and regulation and commitment to intellectual honesty and rigor. He has been a relentless advocate for persuasion, not merely assertion, and for arguments that are grounded in principles and not merely outcomes.

He has been key to successful projects, including “Our Dishonest President,” “Our National Disgrace” and “Reimagine California,” along with endorsement editorials that have helped Californians make sense of — and participate in — their democracy. The editorial board is a close-knit team, and Healey has been instrumental in all of its accomplishments.

Advertisement

Healey has always urged our editorialists to analyze, explain and comment on complex issues in a manner that respects and engages readers. That commitment to our audience, along with his background covering technology and innovation, make him an excellent fit for the utility journalism team, where he will continue to edit and write, as well as work on our service journalism strategy. He starts Aug. 9.