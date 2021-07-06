Steven Banks is named senior deputy design director

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Creative Director Amy King:

We are thrilled to announce that Steven Banks has been promoted to senior deputy design director. In his new role, Banks will work closely with the design director and creative director to implement new workflows and build the team’s digital skills while continuing his work elevating our design and brand expression across platforms.

Banks rejoined the L.A. Times in 2019 as a features art director and was quickly promoted to deputy design director to oversee design for lifestyle, food and entertainment. He is a fierce advocate for design and art direction as an integral part of the editorial process and has led the design efforts on some of our most ambitious storytelling — including his recent work on our hiking guide and the earthquake special section online and in print. His design work has won countless awards from the Society for News Design, and he recently won a silver medal from the Society of Publication Designers for his work on 2020’s premium Vegas section.

During his first stint at The Times, Banks was a designer for the L.A. Times Sunday Magazine and various features sections. After leaving in 2006, he went to Los Angeles magazine, where he served as the design director, overseeing design and photography. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Parsons School of Design in New York.