Julissa James promoted to features reporter

We are thrilled to announce that Julissa James has been promoted to features reporter.

Many readers of The Times know the byline well. Julissa has been an invaluable voice in the newsroom — including her dexterous writing on lifestyle and culture (did you catch the one about Shaq’s foray into dubstep DJ’ing or the rise of the community fridge movement?) and her deeply reported cover stories. That widely shared piece about Black herbalists treating communities of color during the 2020 Black Lives Matter uprisings. The brilliant meditation on the return of coffee shop culture in L.A. The viral story of a pair of local surfers who sparked a racial justice movement in the water. Whether in Saturday or Image or elsewhere, Julissa writes stories that matter.

Julissa joined The Times as an editorial assistant in 2019 after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Cal State Dominguez Hills. In her new position, she’ll continue to shine light on different facets of culture in L.A. and the diverse fabric of people who make this city what it is. She will report to Ian Blair.