Heba Elorbany joins The Times’ podcast team as a senior producer

Please join us in welcoming Heba Elorbany to the podcast team. As senior producer, she’ll be working alongside Asal Ehsanipour to create and develop talk and narrative podcasts such as “Asian Enough,” “The Envelope,” “The Trials of Frank Carson,” “Chasing Cosby” and “The Battle of 187” for the L.A. Times.

Elorbany comes to us from the New York Times, where she was one of the founding producers of Kara Swisher’s podcast, “Sway.” Prior to that, she made podcasts for BuzzFeed and iHeartRadio (“News O’Clock”), Gimlet (“Without Fail”) and Slate (“Thrilling Tales of Modern Capitalism”). She’s produced live shows for Radio Ambulante and PRX, and has worked on several documentary films, including “St. Louis Superman,” an Oscar-nominated short about Bruce Franks, a battle rapper, activist and state representative from Missouri; and “An Act of Worship,” a feature that tells story of the last 30 years of Muslim life in America.

Elorbany speaks Arabic and Spanish and is an alumna of the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She starts July 26.