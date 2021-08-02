Reporter Stephanie Breijo joins the Food team

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Acting Food Editor Alice Short:

We are particularly pleased to announce that Stephanie Breijo has joined the reporting staff of the Food section.

Most recently, Breijo was the restaurants and bars editor at Time Out Los Angeles, where she worked for four years covering daily news events; writing features, roundups, guides and daily news stories; shooting and editing first-look videos; and editing all the food and beverage content for its quarterly print magazine.

During a furlough from Time Out earlier this year, Breijo was a regular freelance contributor to Food. She wrote stories on emerging voices vying for space in the food-delivery world; new dishes, services and pivots during the pandemic; the reopening of bars; new hot sauces; the Crown & Hops Brewing Co.; the fate of popups that opened in the last 16 months; and the creator of the Ramen Burger, who is planning to open a bricks-and-mortar restaurant in San Juan Capistrano. As a freelancer, she was indefatigable, pitching ideas, checking out new restaurants and chasing down rumors of menus to come.

Before Breijo joined the staff of Time Out, she was the dining editor of Richmond Magazine; worked as an assistant editor for the Brightest Young Things website, which highlighted trends and trendsetters in the food, fashion, art and music scenes in Washington, D.C.; and served as associate producer at “energyNOW!,” a weekly half-hour news show on Bloomberg cable that shed a light on clean-energy practices. She won a number of awards from the Virginia Press Assn.

Breijo grew up in Southern California and earned a bachelor’s in English with a concentration in journalism from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va.