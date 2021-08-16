L.A. Times’ New California Politics Newsletter Offers Inside Guide to Sacramento

The Los Angeles Times has launched a California Politics newsletter that’s a guide to the movers, shakers and lawmakers that shape the Golden State.

Hosted by Times Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, the newsletter includes in-depth coverage of the gubernatorial recall ahead of the Sept. 14 election, plus the latest action in the state Capitol and thoughtful analysis by The Times’ award-winning journalists.

“If California is a nation state, as many suggest given its size and economic heft, then its politics and system of governance is of major importance to the nation and the world,” said Myers. “We’re hoping to highlight key issues, on a weekly basis, about who’s making important decisions and why. California is a study in contrasts, far more complex than its national reputation; the newsletter strives to offer some clarity and context to how its government works.”

Every Friday, California Politics will reflect The Times coverage and lead a conversation. “[The newsletter] will probably fluctuate as the weeks go by, but I hope readers see a common through line — namely, that California’s political environment shapes our lives and the national conversation,” explained Myers.

Advertisement

To sign up to receive any of The Times’ free topic-specific newsletters, go to latimes.com/newsletters.