Jim Barrero to join the Sports copy desk

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Assistant Managing Editor Loree Matsui and Sports Copy Desk Manager Tim Trepany:

We’re pleased to announce that Jim Barrero will be joining the Sports copy desk.

Barrero is a born-and-raised Angeleno and has more than 30 years of experience in sports media as a writer, editor and manager.

Most recently, Barrero was a senior editor at ESPN.com where he helped manage the nightly editing operations of the national digital copy desk. His time at ESPN began in 2010, when he was one of the founding editors who launched ESPN Los Angeles, managing content distribution, placement and the editing of stories from staff and wire reports on all L.A.-area professional and major college teams.

Advertisement

Barrero is no stranger to The Times, having spent 10 years here on the copy desk beginning in 1999 and contributing as a reporter and an in-office writer. Before his departure in 2009, he was a Sports assistant copy chief.

He began his career working for his local paper, the Pasadena Star-News, as the prep editor and also covered many of L.A.'s sports teams and major events, including the World Cup, the Women’s World Cup, the Breeder’s Cup and numerous Rose Bowl games.

Barrero is a proud graduate of Cal State Fullerton and also attended UCLA. He and his wife, Margie, have two adult children, two grandsons, a dog (Stanley) and a cat (Lucy).

His first day will be Aug. 23.