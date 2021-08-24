Taylor Le joins The Times as design director

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Creative Director Amy King:

I am thrilled to announce that Taylor Le has joined the Los Angeles Times as design director. In her new role, she will oversee digital and print editorial design.

Previously, Le ran her own business with a focus on creative direction and team management. Most recently, she worked with Medium, where she designed campaigns, launched initiatives and directed art for digital stories. Other clients included the Assembly, Pop-Up Magazine, KQED, Mother Jones, the state of California and Time Inc. She also served as the interim design director for Afar Media and interim creative director for San Francisco Magazine.

Prior to starting her own business, Le was the creative director for Pacific Standard, where she led all creative efforts in redesigning and repositioning the brand’s content strategy across print and digital platforms. Her work has been recognized by the Society of Publication Designers, the American Society of Magazine Editors, the Art Director’s Club, Folio and Photo District News.

Le is also the founder of Big Black Book, an open database of visual storytellers from diverse backgrounds that will launch later this year. It is an ever-growing resource to showcase overlooked artists on an ongoing basis.

This is a return to L.A. for Le, who lived here for almost 10 years. She’s looking forward to pushing boundaries in the digital space and beyond with her team.