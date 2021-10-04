Erin B. Logan named a reporter in The Times’ Washington bureau

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Washington Bureau Chief Kimbriell Kelly:

I am pleased to announce that Erin B. Logan has joined the Washington office as a general assignment reporter who will contribute stories to the publication’s daily news cycle and coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Logan has worked at The Times for the past two years after joining in 2019 as a Metpro fellow. During that time, she covered the first Senate impeachment hearing of President Trump, the fallout of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and has written dozens of breaking and enterprise stories from Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Her most recent work has also included coverage from the White House.

She wrote a fun piece on the “Hamilton” musical/impeachment connection, had a scoop on a Minneapolis woman’s run-in with the officer charged in Floyd’s killing and filed dozens of public records requests to tell the story of the dangers of working in the meatpacking industry.

Advertisement

Prior to joining The Times, Logan worked at the Baltimore Sun Media Group and held internships at the Washington Post, NPR and Nashville public radio station WPLN-FM (90.3). She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and received her master’s degree from American University. Logan is a member of the National Assn. of Black Journalists, Investigative Reporters and Editors and is one of the co-founders and current chair of the L.A. Times Guild’s Black Caucus.

She started in her new role Monday.