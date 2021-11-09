Alex Tatusian moves to The Times’ Art Department as deputy design director

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Creative Director Amy King and Design Director Taylor Le:

We are excited to announce that Alex Tatusian has joined the Art Department as deputy design director for digital projects at the Los Angeles Times. In his role, he will shepherd the art direction and design of some of the newsroom’s most ambitious digital projects.

Tatusian was previously deputy editor of the Data and Graphics Department. His move signals the shift to a centralized design team for The Times’ print and digital operations.

Before joining The Times, Tatusian was the design director at the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization reporting on the criminal justice system. He was also a fellow at the Center for Urban Pedagogy, while working as a designer at Bon Appétit, with a focus on design for the magazine and its video series. He is originally from Orange County.

Tatusian is looking forward to strengthening the design voice of The Times’ out-of-the-box builds, helping establish a pipeline and workflow for those projects and taking the organization’s typography into the future.