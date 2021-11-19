Iris Lee promoted to assistant editor for news applications

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Data and Graphics Editor Ben Welsh:

I am pleased to announce that Iris Lee has been promoted to assistant editor for news applications.

In this newly created position, Lee will lead the development of data-driven projects like our wildfires map , Quakebot and live election results . She’ll also look to mine the data gathered by our apps for enterprise work.

Since joining The Times in 2017, Lee has played a crucial role in our reporting a wide range of topics, including criminal justice, public health and education. Her successes include comprehensive coverage of police killings , the scourge of domestic violence and the trauma students carry after killings near schools. She was a leader of ambitious expansions to our coronavirus tracker , the most popular page in the history of latimes.com. In recent months, Lee chronicled the challenges of LAUSD’s reopening and anchored the design for our impactful analysis of bike stops by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies.

Advertisement

In all of the above, she has distinguished herself as a diligent analyst and skilled computer programmer certain to conquer any challenge.

“Iris is one of the most competent and excellent people I’ve ever worked with,” said Sonali Kohli, a former Times reporter. “If she thinks something can be better, she doesn’t settle.”

Lee’s work has been honored by the Education Writers of America, the Online News Assn., the Society of Professional Journalists, the Society for News Design and Peace Over Violence.

She joined The Times via the MetPro fellowship program . She previously worked for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal.

Lee earned degrees in both chemistry and international studies at UC Irvine. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC, where she now teaches.

She starts Nov. 29. Please join me in thanking her for taking on this important role.