L.A. Times Offers Special Gift Items for Holiday Season

Shop the limited-edition holiday collection and evergreen gifts for news lovers now.

The Los Angeles Times is offering a range of products, from branded apparel to puzzle books, for purchase this holiday season.

The Shop L.A. Times holiday collection includes some of the online store’s most popular styles in adult apparel available for a limited time in a special color, hunter green: crewneck sweatshirts and baseball caps emblazoned with “Read the paper,” “Support local news” or “I’m a subscriber,” along with the Los Angeles Times logo. The seasonal collection also includes beanies and socks for the well-accessorized newspaper enthusiast, infant onesies for new arrivals and dog bandanas for the four-legged members of the family.

Shop L.A. Times also offers classic branded apparel and accessories, books, back issues, page prints and puzzles, among other items. Times editorial staff made their recommendations for the best gifts from the store in the L.A. Times merch section of the annual gift guide. Their picks include the L.A. Times birthday book (which was also a favorite of the News Media Alliance), “L.A. Affairs” book of “65 True Stories of Nightmare Dates, Love at First Sight, Heartbreaks & Happily Ever Afters in Southern California,” the West Coast Perspective weekender bag and the Food Bowl insulated water bottle.

Additional books available for gift-giving and reading nook enjoyment include the new L.A. Times Crossword Puzzle collection of easy, medium and difficult puzzles to “challenge and delight”; a three-pack of zines on cooking (“Back to Basics” from L.A. Times Food), houseplants (“Small Book of Plants”) and exploring Griffith Park (“A Beginner’s Guide to Griffith Park”); and the “Little Coloring Book of Sweet Recipes.”

Featured items in the L.A. Times’ online store range from $10 to $124.99, plus tax and shipping.

For more gifting inspiration, consider a subscription to the L.A. Times or L.A. Times Wine Club, consult the experts at Bestcovery or browse special offers in the coupons section. Subscriptions to the Los Angeles Times are currently available for $1 for six months or $98 for a full year of unlimited digital access, or start at $3 per week for home delivery within the service area. The Los Angeles Times Wine Club by First Leaf has an introductory offer of $39.95 for a customized selection of wine, with free shipping, for the first six bottles, then $15 per bottle as part of the wine club subscription. Additional gift ideas and special offers can be found on Bestcovery, a product and service rating site powered by the L.A. Times, and the coupons available on latimes.com.