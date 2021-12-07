Nafeesa Syeed to join Opinion as an assistant Op-Ed editor

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Acting Editorial Page Editor Terry Tang:

I’m delighted to announce that Nafeesa Syeed will be joining the Opinion department as an assistant Op-Ed editor.

Syeed has worked as a journalist across the U.S., South Asia, Middle East, and North and East Africa. She was a reporter and editor for the Associated Press in the Iowa and Washington bureaus. She served as a national security reporter and as Middle East correspondent in Dubai for Bloomberg News. She was a longform editor at the Caravan, a New Delhi-based magazine, and is co-author of the book “Arab Women Rising.” She has also been a producer on award-winning documentaries for “Fault Lines” on Al Jazeera English.

Syeed is a visiting scholar at UCLA’s International Institute and the 2021-22 Writing in Color Fellow at the Lighthouse Writers Workshop. Previously, she was a fellow at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, N.J., and at the University of Pennsylvania. Her work also has appeared in the Los Angeles Review of Books, the Wall Street Journal, the Guardian, Rolling Stone, USA Today and VICE, among many other publications.

Advertisement

She has a bachelor’s degree in Arabic and government from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in comparative literature from SOAS University of London.

She starts Dec. 13.